British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that he's in self-isolation and will continue to lead the government via video-conference.
|STOCK MARKET
|BSE
|NSE
Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that he's in self-isolation and will continue to lead the government via video-conference.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Indian-origin COVID-19 survivor in UK says lucky to be alive
Ram Mandir plans continue during COVID-19 lockdown, temple trust releases its official Logo
Situation can worsen, 'hospitals may not be able to cope': Pakistan PM Imran Khan on COVID-19
Indians in Wuhan say strict lockdown, social distancing only ways to contain COVID-19
Tamil Nadu reports 48 new COVID19 cases, tally climbs to 738
Didn’t want to be COVID-19 carrier: Kerala girl who stayed back in Wuhan shares her story