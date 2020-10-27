At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar

A powerful bomb blast ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest #Pakistani city of #Peshawar on Tuesday morning, killing at least eight children and wounding 136 others, police and a hospital spokesman said.
