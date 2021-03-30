WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency
Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: Kejriwal
Pakistan reports highest single-day coronavirus spike in 2021 with over 6,000 cases
MP shocker: Six COVID-19 patients die due to low pressure oxygen in Shahdol hospital
Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's funeral at California home
Railways deploys 94 Covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar