As the world reopens after 18-20 months of the #Covid19 pandemic and lockdowns, a new variant of the coronavirus -- B.1.1.529 -- has been identified in South Africa, now being called 'Omicron'. This has left the scientific community worried, as they fear that this new strain could fuel outbreaks in several countries and cripple health systems once again. Over 100 cases have been detected in South Africa, where the '#Omicron' variant is slowly becoming the dominant one.