A historic and brutal US winter storm has affected around 200 million Americans and caused at least 12 deaths ahead of the holiday weekend. Thousands of flights were cancelled, and more than 1.5 million people lost power just two days before Christmas. A bomb cyclone has brought blizzard-like conditions to the Great Lakes on the US-Canada border. The vast storm extends more than 2,000 miles (3,200km) from Texas to Quebec. Temperatures plunged below -50F (-45C) in some locations.