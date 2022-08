Is Bhutan politely saying ‘Indians aren’t welcome’? The Himalayan nation recently announced the opening of its borders for tourists from September 23 after two years, but with a hefty levy. Called sustainable development fee (SDF), it is $15 (Rs 1,200) per day per Indian and $200 (Rs 16,000) per person per day for other nationalities. This is in addition to the expenses of travelling, hotel bookings etc.