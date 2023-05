SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded on April 20 during its first test flight. The Starship is designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The gigantic rocket successfully blasted off from Starbase, the private SpaceX spaceport in Texas. However, a few minutes into its flight, the massive stainless steel vehicle encountered an issue separating from its Super Heavy rocket booster.