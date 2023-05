Anurag Maloo, who went missing on April 17, was found in critical condition by rescuers. He went missing after falling into a crevasse below Base Camp 3 while descending Mount Annapurna. Maloo was located by a team of rescuers after days of intense search efforts. Polish mountaineer Adam Bielecki was part of a team of six sherpas and two foreigners who rescued Anurag. A dramatic video of the rescue operation has emerged on social media.