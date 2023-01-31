Home Videos World

Suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque kills at least 87

Published: 31st January 2023 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 01:12 PM  

At least 87 people have been killed by a suicide bombing in a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. Nearly 400 worshippers were present inside the mosque when a suicide bomber blew himself up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peshawar suicide bomb blast Pakistan bomb blast Peshawar mosque blast Peshawar Pakistan Suicide bomb blast
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp