Indian flag pulled down by pro-Khalistan protesters in UK; India strongly condemns

Published: 20th March 2023 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:27 PM  

On March 19, pro-Khalistani supporters brought down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London. A protestor climbed onto the flagpole and brought down the Indian flag amidst chants of 'Khalistan zindabad'.

