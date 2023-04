Terran-1, the world's first 3D-printed rocket, was launched successfully on March 23. However, the rocket suffered an "anomaly" during second-stage separation as it streamed towards low Earth orbit. Relativity Space, the aerospace company behind the launch said that the launch is a huge win as rocket was able to successfully withstand maximum dynamic pressure condition set for the structures. Billed as less costly to produce and fly, the unmanned Terran 1 rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral.