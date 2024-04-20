World

Global Express | The Iran Israel impasse

On April 19, we revisit what can only be seen as the Middle East reaching a tipping point as Iran and Israel shed their shadow warfare and come out in the open. - Tehran’s ruling theocracy shed its use of proxies to rain missiles on Israel, launching 300 missiles and drones. The US and the UK, France and Jordan, UAE & Saudi worked together to protect Israel. - ⁠And as Iran braced for a retaliatory strike from the Jewish state, post its daring missile strike, its nuclear facilities were clearly the top target; it's also scrambling to find ways to thwart Israel’s much-vaunted cyber warfare which has targeted Iran in the past. - Any further escalation can only affect trade and shipping for countries like India and the Gulf countries who have tried to walk a fine line between the two powers, refusing to allow the US to browbeat them into getting sucked into the wider war. - Talking us through the watershed moment in the history of Israel and Iran as bombs rain down - without much damage - to Isfahan, which houses Iran nuclear facility Natanz, are former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat who served in Syria and Libya. & Prof Alvite Ningthoujam an Israel expert, who teaches at Symbiosis School of International Studies.