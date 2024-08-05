Anti-government protesters go on rampage after Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh

Hasina resigned and fled to India on a military aircraft, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left at least 300 dead and hundreds injured. She is likely to meet her daughter, Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi and works as the WHO's regional director for Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, anti-government protesters went on a rampage as they barged into Bangladesh PM's official residence as well as vandalised the statues of

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the country, former President of Bangladesh and Hasina's father.