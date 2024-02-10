World

Tragic death knocks a 41-year-old Indian-origin executive after assault in US

In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old Indian origin executive, Vivek Taneja, succumbed to his injuries following an assault on February 7. Vivek had a verbal spat with an unidentified man outside Shoto restaurant in Washinton DC. The argument soon turned physical, as Vivek got knocked down and hit his head as per the investigation so far. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has registered a homicide case and requested the public to provide information on the assailant for a reward.