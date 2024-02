World

Shahbaz Sharif nominated as Pak PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif nominated Shahbaz Sharif as Pak PM. PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif also nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz as Punjab CM. PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Shahbaz Sharif’s nomination as Pak premier on X.