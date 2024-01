World

155 earthquakes in 24 hours leave 48 dead in Japan so far

The death toll reached 48 on January 2 after 155 earthquakes hit the island nation of Japan. The search and rescue operation by the self-defence forces is in full swing. An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck Japan's Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa on the Sea of Japan side of central Honshu island on the first day of the new year 2024. Tsunami warnings have been lifted. But a fresh warning of the earthquake was issued in Ishikawa.