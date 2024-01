World

US actor Christian Oliver, two daughters killed in plane crash

German-born US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters, lost their lives in a tragic plane crash near a private island in the eastern Caribbean while en route to St. Lucia. The cause of the crash is still unknown, and their bodies, along with the pilot's, have been taken to a local mortuary. This sad event evoked memories of the 2020 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.