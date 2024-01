World

WhatsApp to withdraw free unlimited Google Drive storage for Android Users

WhatsApp will be discontinuing free and unlimited Google Drive storage for Android users in early 2024. The messaging app backs up unlimited data like the user's chat history, photos, and videos to their Google Account cloud storage. Last year in November 2023, Google announced that WhatsApp backups on Android will be accounted in the free Google Account Cloud 15 GB storage limit available now.