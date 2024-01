World

Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus, fortifies Republican Prez nomination

Donald Trump secures a commanding victory in the Iowa caucus, garnering 51% of the votes, strengthening his position for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He gains 20 delegates towards the 1215 needed for the party's nomination. Despite the success, Trump faces legal challenges in Democrat-dominated states, including a case related to concealing hush money payment to a porn star.