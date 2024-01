World

Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 14 years in jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in jail and barred from holding public office for 10 years. The verdict, which comes a week before national elections, is related to a corruption case involving gifts (Toshakhana) received by Khan while he was in office. Khan's lawyer raised concerns about the trial's "mode and manner," deeming the verdict illegal and unconstitutional.