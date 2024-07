At least 40 people have been killed and 350 injured due to heavy rains in eastern Afghanistan since July 15. Five members of a family died when the roof of their house collapsed in Surkh Rod district, while four others were injured. The victims were taken to the regional hospital in Nangarhar province from Jalalabad and nearby districts. The storm razed 400 houses and uprooted 60 electricity poles causing power cuts across Nangarhar as per authorities.