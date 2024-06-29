Dharamshala dilemma: Time India plays its Tibet card.

It is time for India to play the Tibet card says Sikyong, head of Tibet’s government in exile.

This week it’s a rather large backyard that we’re looking at – Tibet – which is back in the news after India gave a highly unusual nod to a seven-member US Congressional Delegation to visit His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, despite the fact that the Dalai Lama would have been making his first trip to the United States since 2017 this week and they could have met him there.

The Timing. The Location. This is why the Dharamsala Visit throws up FOUR KEY QUESTIONS.

How does Tibet benefit from the visit? The Resolve Tibet Act that the US Congressmen and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi - whose visit to Taiwan sparked Chinese missile hellfire on Taiwan - announced will soon be signed into law, calls for China to open talks with the Tibetan Gov in Exile. A body that Beijing does not recognise.. Or has held talks with, since 2010!

SO, is the US OPENING UP TWO FRONTS AGAINST CHINA – First TAIWAN. NOW, TIBET?

Is this a signal that Tibet’s leaders in exile are the US’ newest addition to its armoury to end China’s disinformation over its false claims over Tibet and India’s Arunachal, and more importantly as its biggest rival as it pursues political and economic dominance over Asia and the Global South.

AND WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE INDIA? CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE?

The US is playing its Tibet Card.

IS India ready to play its Tibet card?

In a four year long standoff with the PLA, India has stood firm but treads softly as not only does China’s military might challenge India’s sovereignty over Arunachal and Ladakh, Beijing is using its economic heft to run rings around India, and the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and of course, Pakistan.

UNLOCKING the WHYS AND WHEREFORES of the US nudging India into taking a more prominent role for us today is the Honourable Sikyong, Mr Penpa Tsering, President of the Tibetan Government in Exile who in an exclusive interview calls strongly for India to play its Tibet card. And says India has much more in common with Tibet than China will ever have. Tibet's first king was of Indian origin!