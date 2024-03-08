World

Pakistan: A new beginning?

March 3 marks the day when a man who has always played second fiddle to his older brother, the Sharif patriarch Mian Nawaz Sharif seems to have stepped out from his shadow. Shehbaz Sharif is the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Is he the steady hand at the tiller that Pakistan now needs? Or will the Army continue to call the shots from behind the scenes, determined to not let the irritant aka Imran Khan ever play spoiler again. Talking to us is former ambassador to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, and one of Pakistan’s sharpest political commentators Mubasher Lucman.