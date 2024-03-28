World

Global Express | Playing his cards right: Putin’s Russian Roulette

Vladimir Putin’s expected victory for a fifth consecutive term as President of Russia has sent out an unmistakable message. The US which has backed up Ukraine with weapons and intel in a war that Russia no doubt provoked, must see that Europe cannot be at war forever. India, caught between becoming the US prong in Asia against China cannot cut ties with its oldest and most reliable ally. But Putin, turning into a target of attack by ISis Khorasan is extremely intriguing. Talking us through this today is former Ambassador to Russia and key National Security Advisory board member, Pankaj Saran.