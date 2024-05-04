World

Are we seeing the return of the Nuke Ninjas - Iran and Pakistan?

One of the most intriguing developments in recent weeks apart from Iran and Israel raining hellfire on each other - was a rare visit by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi to Pakistan - and to Sri Lanka. The Iranian leader’s Pakistan visit is the first, by an Iranian President since their tit for tat missile strikes in January and the first visit by an Iranian President to Pakistan since 2008. Iran is signalling it is not isolated, and that it’s anti Israel stance has resonance in the region. This visit goes beyond mending fences, and not allowing differences over Balochistan to set off another retaliatory missile attack. Iran behind the scenes plans are to tap Pakistan to boost its ballistic missile capability.