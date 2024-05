World

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister and others found dead in helicopter crash

The iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has died, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati and the the head of Raisi’s security team Mehdi Mousavi, other officials and bodyguards, in a helicopter crash as per the state-run IRNA news agency.