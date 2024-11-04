GLOBAL EXPRESS | US POLLS 2024 | Does Kamala have a Trump card?

With less than two days before America votes for its new president, neither contender - the Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris has the edge in the seven key battleground states that will make a difference between victory and defeat for the two US presidential candidates.

Our host Neena Gopal spoke to four eminent subject matter experts namely, Dr Gulshan Sachdeva, Dr Waeil Awwad, Maya Mirchandani and Bharat Gopalaswamy, to understand the political wind in the US and how it would storm the rest of the world.