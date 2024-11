World

Tensions escalate in Canada: Khalistanis declare 'this is our country'

In a brazen act of entitlement, the Khalistan sympathisers termed Canadians “invaders" and asked them to “go back to England and Europe", a viral two-minute video of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ in the country showed. “This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back," the procession can be heard saying