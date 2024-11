TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal talks on Taliban, its recent diplomatic relations with India short of the official recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and more with experts Saad Mohseni, CEO and Chairman of the Moby Media group; Shanthie Mariet D’Souza, Columnist, Founder-President of Mantraya Institute for Strategic Studies; Sumeer Bhasin, Geopolitical Analyst, Afghanistan expert; Kathy Gannon, Journalist, Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School.