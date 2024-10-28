Uzbekistan’s Parliamentary elections sees largest delegation of observers from India

Uzbekistan held its Parliamentary elections on October 27th through mixed voting - ballot and electronic. Interestingly, amongst the five parties contesting is an ecological party, which has reserved seats as the country is very conscious of its sustainability goals. India’s Chief Election Commissioner was among the observers invited to witness the process. India and Uzbekistan have had long historical ties. India was the first country to recognize Uzbekistan in 1991 and established diplomatic ties way back in 1992.