GLOBAL EXPRESS | Wilmington Warmth: What next for India & Quad

The 'Willington warmth' is India's attempt to ensure that whether it’s Trump or Harris, strategically, economic and defense ties stay strong with the US. And by holding multiple meetings with the Chinese premier, that things do not go south on India’s land border with China.

Can India pull it off? Is the Indian Navy capable of outmanoeuvring Beijing’s growing presence in our waters, positioning itself, as it has as a protector against the Houthis and Somali piracy in the Arabian Sea.

Talking to us are China expert Dr Srikanth Kondapalli & Rear admiral (Retd) Monty Khanna who served in the National Security Council Secretariat.