Global Express | Trump’s Tariff Tornado

The newsmaker of the week is US President Donald Trump, after he has unleashed punishing tariffs on imports into the US from Europe, China and India – he’s shaken up the world, sent Stock markets crashing on Wall Street – and is inviting retribution on a scale that could only end up harming America –  and the world’s economies. Talking to us on the global trade war are experts Former Ambassador K P Fabian; Mr Ajay Srivastava, Founder, Global Trade Research Initiative; Mr Vikram Limsay, Founder, Helicon Consulting; Pranay Kotasthane, Deputy Director of the think tank Takshashila Institution.

