Has India’s calibrated diplomacy quietly reversed the shrill ‘India Out’ rhetoric that brought Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to power. Are we back to an ‘India In’ narrative that reaffirms India’s centrality in its security and development? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the Maldives to mark its 60th Independence Day, this week is being seen as a signal that India may have managed to turn things around. Tune into the discussion with experts.