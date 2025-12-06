The Namo-Putin warmth: Why Washington is watching? | Global Express

The 23rd India-Russia summit in Delhi marked a grand reunion after five years and the Ukraine war's onset, with PM Modi personally greeting President Putin at the airport and sharing a car ride, evoking strong bonhomie. Celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, the optics signal unwavering ties amid global scrutiny, as Modi praised Russia's solidarity against terror—from Pahalgam to Crocus City Hall—while reiterating India's peace stance.

Western envoys from the UK, France, and Germany issued a joint rebuke of Russia's escalations, placing Delhi in a diplomatic bind. Key outcomes included pacts on arms, fighter jets, missiles, the Koodankulam nuclear plant, and diversified imports in agri-pharma, aiming for $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030. Despite US sanctions on Russian oil, India's reliance persists for defense needs, now eased by Washington's suspension of penalties on Lukoil, allowing global operations.

Challenges loom with Europe's caustic view of Russia and potential strains in India-US relations under Trump. Putin, briefed Modi on Moscow-Washington Ukraine talks, insists on retaining Donbas, rejecting European terms. Experts highlight benefits like energy security but warn against over-dependence, as Russia-US dialogue seeks middle ground amid shifting global dynamics.