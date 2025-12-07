Modi, Putin put India, Russia ties on fast forward

In a video discussion, Diplomatic Editor Jayanth Jacob and Opinion Editor Amitava Sanyal details the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm reception of President Vladimir Putin during his December 2025 state visit to Delhi.

Delving deeper, Jacob and Sanyal explore the summit's outcomes, including over a dozen agreements to propel bilateral trade beyond $100 billion by 2030. Putin’s pledge of uninterrupted fuel supplies and collaboration on small modular nuclear reactors draw cautious optimism from the duo, who praise Modi's push for diversified exports in critical minerals and defense self-reliance. They note Russia's role as a "pole star" in India's energy security, with Modi reiterating India's stance for peace amid Western pressures, framing the partnership as resilient and multipolar.

The dialogue wraps on a reflective note, with Sanyal pondering the geopolitical ripple effects, especially India's defiance of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil buys.