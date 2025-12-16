Bondi Beach shooting: Suspect’s father entered Philippines as Indian national, son out of coma

The father and son linked to Australia’s deadliest mass shooting spent most of November in the Philippines, authorities said. Philippine immigration confirmed that the father entered the country as an Indian national.

The duo arrived together from Sydney on November 1, 2025. Naveed Akram, who was in a coma following the attack, has now regained consciousness. Authorities said the shooting was aimed at spreading fear among Australia’s Jewish community, though police have yet to detail the attackers’ deeper motives.