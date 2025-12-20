Bangladesh bids goodbye to youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security

Bangladesh held the funeral of prominent 32-year-old youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on December 20. Huge crowds gathered in Dhaka to pay last respects amid heavy security. He died in Singapore while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Sharif was shot in the head by masked gunmen on December 12 while launching his election campaign.

The funeral was held at the South Plaza of the parliament complex on Manik Mia Avenue. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman were among those in attendance. The Yunus-led interim government declared a day of state mourning for the spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha