Israel continues to violate ceasefire, killing at least 394 Palestinians so far

Israeli attacks in Gaza have continued unabated since the ceasefire on October 10, where Israel reportedly violated the ceasefire at least 738 times from October 10 to December 12. These include air attacks, artillery shelling, and heavy gunfire that killed at least 394 Palestinians and injured 1,075 others so far. Six Palestinians have been killed, and several others were wounded in a strike during a wedding at a school-turned shelter on Friday.

Israel also blocked vital aid, destroyed homes, and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Heavy rains and storms made life miserable for the displaced people in tents. Around 13 babies and children died from hypothermia during the winter season. The United Nations (UN) blamed Israel for preventing tents and blankets into Gaza.