Hindu youth’s lynching in Bangladesh: 10 arrested, protests rage

In Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was brutally lynched by a mob on December 18, 2025, over allegations of blasphemy. The attackers beat him to death, hanged his body from a tree, and set it on fire, sparking widespread condemnation amid ongoing national unrest.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced on X that law enforcement arrested ten suspects—seven by the Rapid Action Battalion and three by police—in coordinated operations, vowing no tolerance for such violence as investigations continue.

The incident has fueled broader tensions following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, prompting protests in Bangladesh and outrage among Bangladeshi Hindus in Siliguri, India, who demonstrated against reported attacks on minorities.