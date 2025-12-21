Trump’s photo among 16 Epstein files missing from government website

A day after they were released, 16 Epstein files disappeared from the US Justice Department’s public website. The US Justice Department released an initial tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on 20th December. The missing files include a photograph of President Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Other images include paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. The Justice Department did not provide any explanation for the removal of the files.

The files contained the names and photos of some of the world’s most famous figures, including former president Bill Clinton. The disappearance of documents has added to the allegations that the Justice Department has withheld important documents

