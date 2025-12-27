Stone pelting disrupts Bangladesh rock singer's concert, 25 injured

A concert by Bangladesh’s rock singer James was cancelled late on Friday after an attack that left 25 people injured. The concert was held as part of celebrations marking the 185th anniversary of Faridpur Zilla School

According to the daily Prothom Alo, the assault happened after a crowd of unregistered outsiders was denied entry into the programme. On being denied, the agitated mob allegedly attempted to climb over the boundary wall, hurled bricks and stones into the school ground. The students tried to resist the attack but the stone pelting injured almost 25 to 30 people

The performance by James was scheduled to start at 9.30 pm but was cancelled after the attack. James is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the rock band 'Nagar Baul' and has performed popular hits like 'Bheegi Bheegi'