Trump hints at Russia-Ukraine truce following Zelenskyy's US visit

US President Donald Trump hinted at a Russia-Ukraine peace deal amid nearly a four-year-long war since February 2022. Trump's comments came after hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida on Sunday. The duo met following Trump's top negotiators' meeting with Zelenskyy in Berlin this month. Zeleskyy said a 20-point draft proposal is 'about 90% ready' echoing the US officials. He is ready to withdraw from NATO after the US offers similar security guarantees against Russian invasion.