Global Express | Pakistan 2025: The new threat

As 2024 ended, Pakistan escalated tensions with India by testing long-range ballistic missiles, prompting U.S. sanctions on involved entities. Pakistan also supported Mohammed Yunus’ takeover in Bangladesh, following the ouster of India ally Sheikh Hasina Wajed. Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have resurged, while Pakistan’s political landscape remains divided, particularly over Imran Khan’s conflict with the military. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a proponent of peace with India, may be the last voice advocating for dialogue. Tensions have been further fueled by India’s Champions Trophy victory over Pakistan and heated speeches at the United Nations. In this episode of Global Express, we talk about the current situation of Pakistan

