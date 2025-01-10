Global Express | MIDDLE EAST: ON A POWDER KEG

Barely ten days before President elect Donald Trump takes over as President, he has warned “all hell will break loose in the Middle East” if Hamas doesn’t release hostages by the time he takes office. This a Middle East, sitting on a powder keg. To talk to us on the subject we have Talmiz Ahmad who was posted in several West Asian countries such as Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen and served as Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia twice, Oman and the U.A.E and Kabir Taneja who is an Author and Political commentator

