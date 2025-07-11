The Gaza Endgame: Is Israel remaking the Middle East?

Will there be an end to the Israeli genocidal war on Palestine soon? How can the truce be achieved if Israel plans to forcefully displace 5,50,000 Palestinians out of Gaza into Rafah and refuses to agree to withdraw completely from Gaza?

And as for the Hamas’ hostage release offer, is this Hamas’ last card in play? What happens to Hamas, already into its third leadership change?

And where does this leave Iran?

Watch the video of TNIE's senior journalist Neena Gopal talk to experts, the respected Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh; Prof Rouzbeh Parsi, Adjunct Lecturer, Lund University in Sweden; and Dr Alvite Ningthoujam from Symbiosis School of International Studies, to decode the issues at a time when the Middle East is in a flux.

