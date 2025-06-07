Global Express | Who’s Actually Behind Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Russia?

This week, we turn to one of the most audacious attacks on Russia by any country in recent history. Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web. On June 1st. Sunday’s devastating explosive -laden drone attack by Ukraine –caught Russia napping. This is Russia. India’s most reliable ally. Satellite imagery shows Ukraine inflicted punishing damage on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. At five separate airfields in Siberia and the Arctic – where Russia had moved its Black Sea fleet from its base in occupied Crimea after Ukraine had attacked the Crimean base with naval and aerial drones.

Ukraine claims it damaged 41 airplanes at Belaya and Olenya and Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo airbases. On June 1, with over a hundred Quadcopters, which are small drones, fitted with bombs. One of the targets was reportedly an A-50, which provides airborne early warning of incoming threats. Among the 41 aircraft that were taken out were Russian Tupolevs TU–95, Tu-22, M3 and TU–160. UKRAINE TRIED IT AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT. This time, Russia claims it shot down all 29 drones that Ukraine sent, across three regions. And is now bent on targeting Kyiv.

What is the actual military situation on the ground? What is Ukraine’s endgame? What is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s endgame? Global Express’s Neena Gopal examines these issues with Air Commodore (Dr.) Ashminder Singh Bahal, an expert in Aerospace & Air Power Dynamics; Bharath Gopalaswamy, a defence contractor; and Amit Kumar, a research analyst with Takshashila Institution