G7 & the Great Game: Canada PM Carney to paper over Khalistan cracks for Modi visit?

This week, we turn not just to the G-7 summit in Alberta, Canada, when India, despite all the speculation that it wouldn’t get an invite, was finally invited to, but also to the return of Pakistan to the US’s most favoured list. And all this, against the backdrop of the alarming escalation in the Middle East with the Israeli strike overnight between June 12-13 on Iran’s nuclear and military sites as well as the capital, Tehran, and the subsequent Iranian retaliations on Israeli soil on Friday and Saturday.

Talking to TNIE on the G7 summit and what it has in store for India and its relations with Canada, are experts K P Fabian, Former diplomat, Author; Prabhjot Singh, Journalist; Amit Kumar, Research Analyst, Takshashila Institution.