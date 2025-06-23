Rich tributes to victims of terrorist attack on Air India flight on 40th anniversary

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri-led Indian delegation paid tributes to the Kanishka Bombing victims memorial in Ireland. The investigation into the case squarely blamed the Canadian Govt agencies, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Transport Canada, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police for the attack.

The sole person convicted in this case was Mr. Inderjit Singh Reyat, who served a 20-year jail term and was released in 2016. The other accused have either died or have largely remained unpunished due to a lack of evidence.

