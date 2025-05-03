Why Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir went rogue?

This is an India Pakistan face off like few others that have come before, a face off with a state that our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already dubbed a ‘rogue state’. But how will it play out? Will it be a full blown war of retaliation, payback for the savagery at Pahalgam? Or will it be a face saving tit for tat that ends, once again in another pointless round of peace talks? Can the Pakistan Army’s hold over the state of Pakistan be reversed? Is there another Nawaz Sharif who dares to do a Musharraf on Asim Munir!

Today, on Global Express – we examine how Pahalgam will play out – with three eminent experts on Kashmir and Pakistan, Amarjit Singh Dulat, Former R&AW chief; Amitabh Mattoo, Professor, Author; Sumeer Bhasin, Geopolitical Analyst.

