Operation Sindoor: Has India called Pakistan’s Nuclear Bluff?

India has more than amply demonstrated that while it may have arrived at a hurried, tenuous cease-fire with Pakistan last week, the horror and injustice of Pahalgam terror attack has been avenged. And for all the slander and disinformation spewed by Pakistan’s sympathisers in the western media, Operation Sindhoor, a wholly different kind of war, fought with drones and missiles rather than on the ground - has destroyed the myth peddled by Pakistan of parity. Neither side – crossed the border.

But amid all the chest-thumping and conflicting versions of who bested whom, the main question centres on what are India’s takeaways from this conflict. Talking to Senior Journalist Neena Gopal on the topic are a battery of experts, Air Marshal Matheswaran, Indian Air Force veteran; Air Commodore Ashminder Singh Bahal, Ex-IAF officer, author; Srinath Raghavan, strategic affairs expert, historian; Bharat Gopalaswamy, formerly Director of the South Asia program at Atlantic Council.